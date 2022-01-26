Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $9,924.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,721,154 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.