Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.88. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

EBS stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

