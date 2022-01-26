Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,930,138 shares.The stock last traded at $92.56 and had previously closed at $91.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

