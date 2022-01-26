Employers (NYSE:EIG) Trading Up 2.7%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shares were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

