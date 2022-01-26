Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.26. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$580.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.