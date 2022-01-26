Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) dropped 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 510,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,262,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.