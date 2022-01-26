Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,170.36

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,170.36 ($15.79) and last traded at GBX 1,573 ($21.22), with a volume of 358599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,521 ($20.52).

ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.21) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,144 ($28.93).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 65.00.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.70) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,154.29). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($355,315.39).

Entain Company Profile (LON:ENT)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

