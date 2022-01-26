Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Gap Up to $41.75

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.75, but opened at $42.99. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $515.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

