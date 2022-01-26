EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $158,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $333.68 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

