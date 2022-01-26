Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

