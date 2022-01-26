Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
