Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

