Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 31,904 shares valued at $450,707. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

