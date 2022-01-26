Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

RARE stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

