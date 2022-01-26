Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Antares Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ATRS stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

