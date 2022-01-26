Equities Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.00.

BTO stock opened at C$4.57 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

