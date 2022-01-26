Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Evolus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 50.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 267.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 82.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

