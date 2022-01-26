Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

