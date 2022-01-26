ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,833.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and $5,833.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006181 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

