Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.