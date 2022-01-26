Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%.
Shares of ESQ stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.
