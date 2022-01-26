Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 657,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.