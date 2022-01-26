Evercore ISI Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

