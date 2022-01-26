Evercore ISI Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

