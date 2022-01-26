Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

