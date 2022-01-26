EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.70

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.