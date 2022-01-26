eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 21530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,394,328. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

