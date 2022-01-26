Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.21 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.140-$0.210 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

