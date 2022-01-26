F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Reduced by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

FFIV stock opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.78.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

