F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.78.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.34.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

