Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,008,509 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

