FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 8.9%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 4,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 862,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

