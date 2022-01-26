Financial Comparison: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -10.54% 18.25% 5.01% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modine Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.11%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.28 -$210.70 million ($4.05) -2.38 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 291.58 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modine Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Modine Manufacturing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co. engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Automotive segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, and EGR coolers, to OEMs primarily in the automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. The CIS segment offers thermal management products, including customized coils and coolers. The BHVAC segment includes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products, pr

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

