Financial Contrast: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 1.27 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -3.76

Udemy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Udemy and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $35.10, indicating a potential upside of 133.07%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 328.13%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Udemy.

Summary

Boxlight beats Udemy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

