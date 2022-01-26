Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE FC opened at C$14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.16. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.61 and a 52 week high of C$15.84.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.