First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Busey by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

