First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.
BUSE opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
