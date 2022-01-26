First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 920,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

