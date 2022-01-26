First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 700.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

