First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

FN stock opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.82. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.19 and a 52 week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

