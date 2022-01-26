First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
First National Financial stock opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.82. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$39.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
