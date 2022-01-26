First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.82. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$39.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

