First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

