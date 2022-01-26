First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,990 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 982.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

