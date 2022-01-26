First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,651 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

