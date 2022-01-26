First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSGU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 75.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 40.8% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

