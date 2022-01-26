First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.28

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. Analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.