First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.28

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.