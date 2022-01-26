FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.44

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

FGROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

