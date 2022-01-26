Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

