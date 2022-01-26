Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

PFD stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

