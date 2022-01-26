Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.