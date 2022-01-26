Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

