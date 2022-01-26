Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

