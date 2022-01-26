FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.7%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.38. 57,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 51,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 447,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

